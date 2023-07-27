ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Camp Good Days hosted its ‘Trust, Information, Programs, and Services’ —or TIPS— picnic Thursday on Saratoga Avenue. It was a chance to link the community up to essential resources and have some fun, but it was also a way for law enforcement to break bread with neighbors.

James McCauley, Jr. with Camp Good Days said this was primarily for families and police to get to know each other. He said young folks are involved in too much crime — that he said is due to a lack of self-respect. He wants to fix that.

“We do that by encouraging a bridge between law enforcement and the communities to which they serve,” he said.

It’s also about helping people take care of essential base needs — a step up. “You can get your eyes checked, you can get your teeth cleaned, you can apply for a job.”

There was also free food and toys —all of it helping neighbors break the ice a bit with police and vice versa. Michael Torres says this might allow folks to approach police in the future when crimes happen.

“And get a lot of bad people off the streets,” said Torres.

Cynthia Jones said this helps set precedence for young folks, like her grandchild. “It’s good to see the kids and the people interacting with the Rochester Police Department,” she said.

Navy veteran Waymon Daniels works with Gun Involved Violence Elimination. He said this event helps. “(To) break down the barriers to show that we are connected, and we are one.”

Pricilla Weems says she already has a son caught up in the system. She wants to prevent that with her other son. “I want to keep my other son safe because of all the violence that’s going on out here,” she said.

McCauley said what were suspicious minds, are perhaps less apprehensive now… on both sides.

“And now they’re building bridges. That’s what this is all about,” he said.

Another Camp Good Days TIPS event is on August 24. It will be held behind the YMCA on Scio Street.