1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

California tribe blocks border-wall demolition on ‘ancestral burial grounds’

News

by: Salvador Rivera

Posted: / Updated:

BOULEVARD, Calif. (Border Report) — About a dozen members of the Kumeyaay Nation and supporters gathered in the tiny outpost of Boulevard, Calif., to stop demolition work along the U.S.-Mexico border, about a 90-minute drive east of San Diego.

They stood and chanted Monday as crews and Border Patrol agents appeared ready to blow up old portions of the border fence to clear the way for new sections of fencing.

Controlled blasts make way for border wall in ‘sacred’ Arizona lands

The Kumeyaay tribe, native to the region of what is now San Diego County and Northern Baja California, Mexico says “igniting explosives will disturb and desecrate ancestral burial grounds and artifacts in the area.”

Pictures provided by the American Friends Service Committee show explosives strewn on the ground and crews preparing the site for demolition.

According to the Border Patrol, it asked the Army Corps of Engineers to temporarily halt the work.

“Out of caution, Monday’s scheduled blasting was postponed and we are working with the construction contractor to reschedule,” wrote Border Patrol Agent Justin Castrejon.

Agent Castrejon pointed out the area has been researched and they don’t think the work will damage any Native American remains or cultural materials.

“Based on prior environmental surveys and stakeholder coordination completed, no biological, cultural, or historical sites were identified within the blasting area located within the Roosevelt Reservation. In addition, CBP has and will continue to coordinate with federal land managers, state agencies, local governments, tribal governments, and other interested stakeholders.

“CBP has a cultural monitor present at the construction site to ensure that if any previously unidentified culturally sensitive artifacts are observed within the project area that construction is halted and the appropriate stakeholders are notified to include tribal nations. In addition, the environmental monitor is present to ensure construction best management practices are being implemented by the construction contractor.”

The people who gathered to stop the work called the postponement a “temporary victory,” and promised to return in the coming days hoping to permanently prevent the explosives work.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss