California police officer dies from injuries after shooting

Sacramento Police say 26-year-old Officer Tara O’Sullivan died from her gunshot wounds on Wednesday night.

O’Sullivan was hit by gunfire while on a domestic disturbance call with her training officer on the 200 block of Redwood Avenue.

Due to active fire, it took officials nearly an hour to get to O’Sullivan, who was down in a yard behind the suspect house.

She was then taken to the UC Davis Medical Center where she was pronounced dead after going through surgery.

Deputy Chief Dave Polletta said a room was set up for O’Sullivan after she was pronounced dead to allow family and law enforcement to visit her. She was transported to the coroner’s office in a police procession before the 12:40 a.m. press conference Thursday.

Police said O’Sullivan with her training officer and other officers when the gunfire started. They said officer O’Sullivan was in phase training and scheduled to shadow in a couple of weeks, meaning she would be going out on her own.

O’Sullivan graduated from the police academy in December 2018. A Sacramento State graduate, O’Sullivan studied Child Development and was in the first class of in the Law Enforcement Candidate Scholars (LECS) program.

The standoff on Redwood Avenue is still ongoing. Police said negotiators are on the scene working to get the suspect to peacefully surrender.

Police reminded the community that the area is still dangerous until the suspect is detained.