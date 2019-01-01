California girl was victim of “celebratory gunfire”

California Police officers believe a 6-year-old girl who was shot overnight in Oakland was hit by celebratory gunfire.  

According to the Oakland Police Department, it happened around 2 a.m. at a home in the area of Thermal Street and 94th Avenue. 

Police say the girl was playing in the backyard of her home during a family New Year’s Eve party when she was hit by a stray bullet. 

A family member drove the girl to a local hospital where she is currently listed in stable condition. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

