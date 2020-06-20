1  of  74
California deputies fatally shoot 18-year-old security guard

News
GARDENA, C.A. (KRON) – Officials are investigating after an armed security guard was fatally shot by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday night.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Andres Guardado.

Guardado was shot after running away from deputies in the area of 400 Redondo Beach Boulevard in unincorporated Gardena.

In a statement, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Guardado’s death is being investigated by homicide detectives.

“The police came up, and they pulled their guns on him and he ran because he was scared, and they shot and killed him,” Andrew Heney, the shop’s owner said.

Officials said deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station observed Guardado in the area. That’s when Guardado “looked toward the deputies and produced a firearm, then proceeded to run southbound between two businesses,” according to the statement.

A short foot chase ensued and not long afterward, deputies shot Guardado. He died at the scene.

The owner of the autobody shop said that Guardado was working outside to deter a recent string of graffiti incidents.

