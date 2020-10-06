‘C.A.R.E.’ aims to clean up North Clinton, deliver treatment to those with drug problems

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) A collaborative effort called Community, Action, Resources, and Education or “C.A.R.E.”, is helping to further revitalize the North Clinton neighborhood.

The C.A.R.E. coalition aims clean up drug syringes, and get people with addictions the help they need. City Councilman Miguel Melendez says residents here have spoken loud and clear.

“One syringe on the ground is one too many,” says Melendez.



Melendez and other leaders talked Tuesday about this partnership between the City, the Ibero-American Action League, and Trillium Health. The latter to get those addicted to drugs—the help and health coverage they need.

“This is really a human issue in our community. And I don’t want to lose that in the midst of talking about syringes,” says Melendez.

Trillium Health will have a weekly mobile access clinic to provide primary care at the Father Tracy Advocacy Center, (821 N. Clinton) and community engagement specialists to get people linked to care.

Rudy Rivera with the center, says the treatment system in this country has failed minority communities. “So, the alternative is this collaborative that you see here. Of diversity. At a street level,” says Rivera.

The key in this collaboration, says Ida Perez with the Ibero-American Action League, was listening to residents to find where they stood on what steps to take. “So I’m just grateful were to the point where we can work together. I’m looking forward to the clean-ups,” says Perez.

“If we don’t deal with the heroin problem, it’s going to have a negative impact on all the positives we’re trying to do here,” says City Councilman Vince Felder. He says that includes things like the new “La Marketa” international plaza opening soon, and the efforts to save the historic Saint Michael’s Church.

But City Council Member Michael Patterson says this will all take time today’s collaboration and announced efforts, a new start. “We didn’t get here in a year, so we won’t solve this in a year.”

The C.A.R.E. partnership was established earlier this year and they say represents months of hard work and dedication to strengthening the North Clinton neighborhood.

