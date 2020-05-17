1  of  76
Bystander dies while responding to boat accident

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOPEWELL, N.Y. (WROC) – A man from Bloomfield has died after responding to a boat crash Saturday evening in Hopewell.

Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say 38-year-old Christopher Barber was a bystander who witnessed a boat crash in a small body of water along County Road 4.

Deputies say Barber went to help the two occupants who were in the boat. Police identified 36-year-old Raymond Foster of Canandaigua as the operator of the boat that crashed. Foster had an 8-year-old boy in the boat with him.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they discovered that Barber was not conscious. Deputies removed Barber from the water and began performing CPR on him.

Barber was taken to FF Thompson Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Mercy Flight was called to transport the 8-year-old boy to Strong Memorial Hospital. Foster was conscious and breathing when deputies arrived to the scene. Foster was transported to SMH, as well.

The crash remains under investigation.

