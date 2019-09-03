State Fair Butter Sculpture heads to final resting place, will create energy

PAVILLION, N.Y. (WROC) — The butter sculpture: A masterpiece in dairy-art that was on display at the New York State Fair got a new home. It was turned into food for a biodigester. In a sense, it’s coming full circle.

“Milk production all the way to butter at the New York State Fair,” said Chris Noble, an owner of Noblehurst Farms and Natural Upcycling, “Bringing it back to the farm, to recycle it as energy and fertilizer.”

The biodigester takes over 100 tons per day of cow manure and closer to about 10 tons of food, but one of its favorites is butter.

All this turns to biogas that powers the fam and surrounding campus. “We’ll see a pretty noticeable impact in the first 24 hours after it goes into the system,” said Noble.

This is the fourth year for the sculpture as the state fair continues to spread sustainability.