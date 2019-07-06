Businesses and boaters struggle with high waters for the holiday weekend

The holiday weekend usually brings boaters and people up to our area for celebrations, but the high water levels on Lake Ontario and regulations on the great lake have impacted a number of people making the trip.

Businesses near the water as well as boaters are looking at a holiday weekend different from those in the past.

Boaters out on the water have to abide by the no wake rule, meaning they can’t go more than 5 miles per hour near the shore. This means less boaters on the water.

“Boating’s been down, high water’s keeping people away, and although it’s still great out there but the marina’s half full,” says Rochester boater Duane Beckett, “people aren’t going out unfortunately.”

Rochester boater Ben Geiardini says, “Yeah docks are slippery, it’s bad, it’s bad real close to shore, but out on the water is good.”

Less people on the water could also mean trouble for business along the water, many of whom rely on the summer months to increase traffic.

Manager Michael Lacagnina says “the weather’s looking better for Saturday and Sunday so hopefully we’re busy. No telling what’s going to happen.”

The no wake rule should continue to be followed by boaters, until word otherwise.