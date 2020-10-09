Zweigle’s celebrates 15,000 square foot addition to manufacturing facility in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — State and local leaders joined Zweigle’s officials in celebrating the addition of 15,000 square feet to its manufacturing facility in Rochester.

Zweigle’s, which specialize in hot dogs and other “old world” products, cut the ribbon Friday to signal completion of phase one for the company’s expansion project at the plant on Plymouth Avenue.

.@zweigleshots is announcing their newest expansion today. The new expansion adds 15,000 square feet. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/OaHkma44My — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) October 9, 2020

With the additional space, the company has committed to hiring up to new 33 employees, with at least 12 of those positions reserved for workers impacted by poverty.

The fifth-generation, family-owned business has a multi-phase expansion planned. Phase one included property acquisition, building demolition, renovations, new construction and the purchasing of additionally machinery and equipment.

The total project close was roughly $18.8 million, with finance assistance from Empire State Development, City of Rochester, Monroe County, RG&E, and Greater Rochester Enterprise.

“We are proud to continue our 140-year legacy in the State of New York. With assistance from Empire State Development, we have completed phase one of our expansion project which will allow us to provide new quality employment opportunities for residents in the City of Rochester and continue the growth we’ve experienced over the last five years,” said Zweigle’s CEO, Julie Camardo.

“Monroe County residents and families have been enjoying Zweigle’s for generations, making it one of our region’s most iconic brands and products, but beyond hot dogs and sausages, Zweigle’s continued investment in our community has provided good paying jobs for countless hard working men and women and has helped bolster our local economy,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said. “I appreciate Gov. Cuomo and Empire State Development’s investment in this project, which will ensure many more years of growth and success for Zweigle’s in Monroe County.”

“I want to congratulate Julie Camardo and her team at Zweigle’s for completing this phase of their expansion and thank them their continued investment in our city,” Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said. “Zweigle’s has been one of Rochester’s most iconic brands and important employers for 140 years and their presence on North Plymouth Avenue is a point of neighborhood pride in Northwest Rochester and beyond. “

The full expansion project is expected to be completed sometime in the fall of 2022.