Church services disrupted by outages Zoom says were limited

1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

Church services disrupted by outages Zoom says were limited

Business

by: MARCY GORDON, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Video conferencing service Zoom said Sunday that it was investigating the cause of outages that apparently affected some users’ ability to host and join meetings.

Zoom, which has become a staple during the coronavirus pandemic because it allows people to meet online rather than in person, said the problems seemed to affect a limited number of users.

Several churches in the U.S. were affected by the outages, with some migrating to YouTube or Facebook or rescheduling services. Also Zoom issues meant British government officials were not able to take live questions from journalists during their daily press briefing and had to resort to reading out written questions off a screen.

The problems appeared to have peaked around 5 a.m. Eastern time, with another spike around noon, according to the website Downdetector, which tracks disruptions in tech services and collects reports.

“Zoom users impacted by an issue hosting and joining Zoom meetings and Zoom video webinars should now be able to host, join and participate in these sessions,” the company said Sunday afternoon. “We are continuing to assess this matter that impacted a subset of our users and will monitor to ensure no further operational impact.”

Among the pastors whose services were disrupted was the Rev. Emmy Kegler, of Grace Lutheran Church in northeast Minneapolis. During the disruption, which lasted about 25 to 30 minutes, many people migrated to Facebook, but a few older congregants who had relied on Zoom’s call-in option while lacking in-home internet faced more difficulties.

“It was a bummer and it’s reflective of the reality we’re living in now — deeply dependent on tech,” Kegler told The Associated Press in a message. The near-complete “transition to tech has opened up a lot of accessibility,” she said, “but also creates new hurdles. It’s a constant improvisation process.”

Although a few houses of worship across the U.S. continue to hold in-person services despite federal public health guidelines on gatherings, most religious leaders have shifted services online.

Zoom Video Communications, based in San Jose, California, claims 300 million users, boosted by the tens of millions of employees around the world who were suddenly ordered to work from home as the virus outbreak shut down wide swaths of the economy.

The company’s stock ended at $174.83 a share on Friday, up from $68.72 on Jan. 2.

__

Associated Press writer Elana Schor in New York contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss