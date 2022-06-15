ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the great resignation continues post-pandemic across the nation, there are still a number of jobs open.

As employers look to fill positions, some are turning to teens and young people this summer. Citing flexible hours and vacation time before September, employers are in critical need.

Bob Duffy with the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce said there are 6,000 jobs open across the board in our region right now, but he feels employers are focused really on one thing: talent. No matter who it is, young or old, they want you — and this is a prime time for youth to step up.

Related to this on Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced $46 million dollars to support the state’s summer youth employment program for 2022.

This program introduces young people from low-income families to the labor market to develop skills — skills Duffy said are in critical need right now in every area.

Duffy said much of the reason behind this growing hole to fill for workers is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that determined a lot, and people have been leaving the workforce to focus on family and other things.

“I think people have made choices and sometimes and many of the benefits coming out of COVID, not all of them have reached businesses, a lot of businesses, small ones, have struggled,” Duffy said. “But people have earned a great deal of money over the last couple of years and in some cases (decided) not to work or to be out of work or they’re unemployed or laid off — and they’re making choices right now.”

He said for high school teens, and young adults in college or coming out of college now is an excellent time to find work.

“It’s a great opportunity. I remember high school and college coming out, applying for jobs and sometimes they’re available, sometimes they’re not,” he said. “In past years, when I was mayor we had the ‘Summer of Opportunity’ programs where we had hundreds of young people applying for jobs that maybe half got them. I would say right now if you’re looking for work, you will find it.”

Duffy says the market is really pushing salaries up. In short, if you’re looking for a job, there’s one there for you. You can check out the Chamber’s job portal here.