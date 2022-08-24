ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The YMCA of Greater Rochester announced they will be opening an 11,000-square-foot Wellness Center at Innovation Park in the fall, as part of a partnership between the YMCA and Galina Development Corporation.

“This opportunity will help us broaden our services within Center City,” said Vanessa Martell, Executive Director of Community Engagement and Wellness, YMCA of Greater Rochester, Urban Services. “The YMCA of Greater Rochester is committed to enhancing inclusive programming, working with partners like the Gallina family, developed in response to our community’s needs.”

YMCA officials said that tenants who live at Innovation Square will have access to the center’s cardio and strength equipment, with the opportunity to upgrade to full membership. They also add that membership for the center will be available for the community in the future.

Andrew Gallina, the president of Gallina Development Corporation, said he is excited about the partnership with the YMCA of Greater Rochester.

“We are thrilled to have the YMCA of Greater Rochester join our campus at Innovation Square,” he said. “The YMCA has always been a staple in our community and we’re proud to have them continue that legacy here at Innovation Square.”

More information about the YMCA at Innovation Square is available on Rochester’s YMCA website.