World Hair on Park Avenue closed permanently after 3 decades in beauty business

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The financial impact of the pandemic continues to devastate businesses across many industries, including cosmetics.

World Hair, located at the corner of Park Avenue and Meigs Street in Rochester, announced on Facebook Thursday it would not be reopening its doors, and that the business would be closing permanently.

The post said in part:

“No walk-ins, 50% capacity, close the waiting room, sanitation protocols and staff PPE. This formula for reopening renders my business model unprofitable and considering I’m already three months in the hole for all the accrued expenses, I very stoically realized that COVID-19 was how my business ends.”

The post went on to say that the owner has set up another salon, Blue Marble, on East Avenue, that has many World Hair alum on staff, if you’re looking for a similar hair cutting experience. The post also thanked the Rochester community for its continued support for 33 years.

In the past few months, many local businesses have announced similar sentiments, including restaurants and event venues.