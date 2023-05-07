ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local business celebrated a big accomplishment on Sunday!

The Woofies Pet Services of Rochester held their grand opening event Sunday afternoon and featured food, craft beer, temporary dog tattoos and even discounted services.

The business is owned by Rochester native Jessica Gallmon. She says she’s super passionate about animals — her friends and family even call her the “Dog whisperer.”

Woofies offers a variety of services from pet sitting, to dog walking, pet taxis and mobile pet grooming.

“It’s drop in visits in a client’s home,” Gallmon said. “So, it takes the stress off your pet going into a kennel or a crated facility. So, we come to your home. We do everything time based so anything from drop in visits to overnight stays in the clients home and then the grooming comes to you in your driveway as well, so you don’t have to put your dog in a crated environment.

Woofies also uses GPS tracking on all of their pet sitters, as well as journal entries and photos, so you will always know what your pet is up to.