ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A ribbon-cutting event was held Tuesday for Wolf Clan LLC’s new location in East Rochester.

The owners of Wolf Clan LLC describe their organization as a worldwide e-business focusing on hair apparel and publishing. According to the mission statement, the company’s mission is to become the leader in swim caps for those who like swimming and who sport “abundant hair.”

Tess Padmore, the owner of the business, had a space in the Hungerford Building that was sold, causing her to find a new space. This new location can be found at Piano Works on West Commercial Street.

“I actually started the business in 2011, I was — well still am — I have a traumatic brain injury after suffering a brain aneurism, and I couldn’t work anymore, but I needed something to do,” Padmore said. “I decided to just take my time and I move a bit slower than other people but it’s taken about 11 years to get to where I am now. “

More information about Wolf Clan LLC can be found on their website.