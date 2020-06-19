1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Wirecard CEO quits after auditors can’t find $2.1 billion

Business

by: DAVID McHUGH, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Thursday, April 25, 2019 file photo the logo of financial services company wirecard is pictured at the headquarters in Munich, Germany. Shares in German payment service provider Wirecard AG plunged Thursday as the company announced it was postponing its delayed annual report yet again. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The chief executive of German payment service provider Wirecard AG resigned on Friday after the company disclosed that auditors could not find 1.9 billion euros ($2.1 billion) in cash, adding to the accounting woes of a firm once regarded as a star of the growing financial technology sector.

Wirecard said in a brief statement that Markus Braun resigned “in mutual consent” with the company’s supervisory board, effective immediately. James Freis, who was appointed to the management board on Thursday, was named as interim CEO.

Braun said in a video online that auditors appeared to have been given spurious documentation about the accounts that were supposed to hold the missing money. He added that “it cannot be ruled out” that Wirecard was the victim of fraud “of considerable proportions.”

The company’s shares fell 26% on Friday to 29.30 euros. They have fallen 84% from their peak in August 2018 after the company became the subject of multiple Financial Times reports about accounting irregularities. Wirecard disputed the reports, which started in February 2019, and said it was the victim of speculators.

The company’s accounting troubles continued as it postponed its earnings release, and top investors called for Braun’s dismissal and an outside manager to come in and clean house.

The company was once considered a star of Germany’s tech sector; its market value at one point exceeded that of Deutsche Bank. Wirecard pushed Germany’s No. 2 bank, Commerzbank, out of the country’s DAX 30 index of blue chips.

The company had rapidly expanded outside Germany, building an Asia-Pacific business and entering the North American market by buying Citigroup’s prepaid card services business in 2016.

Wirecard’s share price nosedived on Thursday after the Munich-based company said it was informed the accounts could not be located and that the auditors could not sign off on the company’s books without further audit procedures.

Two Philippine banks that were supposed to hold the money in escrow accounts were reported by news media as saying that they had no dealings with Wirecard.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss