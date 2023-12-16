ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Have last-minute Christmas shopping to do? Here is a list of store hours leading up to Christmas Day.

The week before Christmas through 12/23

Barnes & Noble: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Best Buy: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Build-A-Bear: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: 8 a.m to 11 p.m.

DSW: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Eastview Mall: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (anchor store hours separate)

Five Below: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Gamestop: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Greece Ridge Mall: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (anchor store hours separate)

Hobby Lobby: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

HomeGoods: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

JCPenney: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. with extended hours Friday before Christmas

Kohl’s: 8 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Macy’s: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Marketplace Mall: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Marshalls: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Petco: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

PetSmart: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Target: 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.

TJ Maxx: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Toyzland: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ulta Beauty: Hours vary depending on location

Walmart: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Christmas Eve

Aldi’s: Limited hours, check your local stores.

Barnes & Noble: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Best Buy: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m

Build-A-Bear: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

DSW: Open with regular hours

Eastview Mall: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Anchor store hours separate)

Five Below: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gamestop: Open with regular hours

Greece Ridge Mall: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Anchor store hours separate)

Hobby Lobby: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

HomeGoods: Open with regular hours

JCPenney: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Khol’s: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Macy’s: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Marketplace Mall: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Marshalls: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Petco: Open with regular hours

PetSmart: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Target: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

TJ Maxx: Open with regular hours

Ulta Beauty: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walgreens: Open with regular hours

Walmart: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open on Christmas Day

CVS Pharmacy: all locations should be open but hours may be reduced depending on location.

Starbucks: Open till 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. depending on location.

Walgreens: Open with reduced hours that vary by location.