ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Have last-minute Christmas shopping to do? Here is a list of store hours leading up to Christmas Day.
The week before Christmas through 12/23
Barnes & Noble: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Best Buy: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Build-A-Bear: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Dick’s Sporting Goods: 8 a.m to 11 p.m.
DSW: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Eastview Mall: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (anchor store hours separate)
Five Below: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Gamestop: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Greece Ridge Mall: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (anchor store hours separate)
Hobby Lobby: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
HomeGoods: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
JCPenney: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. with extended hours Friday before Christmas
Kohl’s: 8 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Macy’s: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Marketplace Mall: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Marshalls: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Petco: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
PetSmart: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Target: 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.
TJ Maxx: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Toyzland: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Ulta Beauty: Hours vary depending on location
Walmart: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Christmas Eve
Aldi’s: Limited hours, check your local stores.
Barnes & Noble: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Best Buy: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m
Build-A-Bear: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Dick’s Sporting Goods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
DSW: Open with regular hours
Eastview Mall: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Anchor store hours separate)
Five Below: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Gamestop: Open with regular hours
Greece Ridge Mall: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Anchor store hours separate)
Hobby Lobby: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
HomeGoods: Open with regular hours
JCPenney: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Khol’s: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Macy’s: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Marketplace Mall: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Marshalls: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Petco: Open with regular hours
PetSmart: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Target: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
TJ Maxx: Open with regular hours
Ulta Beauty: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Walgreens: Open with regular hours
Walmart: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Open on Christmas Day
CVS Pharmacy: all locations should be open but hours may be reduced depending on location.
Starbucks: Open till 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. depending on location.
Walgreens: Open with reduced hours that vary by location.