What are the ‘essential services’ exempt from Gov. Cuomo’s 100% workforce mandate?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a press conference on Friday to give an updated on the COVID-19 outbreak in New York and told New Yorkers to stay home.

The governor order 100% of the workforce for non-essential services to work from home. Cuomo said it is not a guideline, but a legal mandate.

“These provisions will be enforced,” Cuomo said. “These are not helpful hints, these are not if you really want to be a great citizen. These are legal actions, and there will be civil fines and mandatory closure for businesses that are not in compliance.”

But what are essential services?

According to the governor, below is a list of the essential services that are except from the 100% reduction mandate:

Essential health care operations including:

Research and laboratory services

Hospitals

Walk-in-care health facilities

Veterinary and animal health services

Elder care

Medical wholesale and distribution

Home health care workers or aides

Doctor and dentist offices

Nursing homes, or residential health care facilities or congregate care facilities

Medical supplies and equipment providers

2. Essential infrastructure including:

Utilities including power generation, fuel supply and transmission

Public water and wastewater

Telecommunications and data centers

Airports/airlines

Transportation infrastructure such as bus, rail, or for-hire vehicles, garages

3. Essential manufacturing including:

Food processing, including all foods and beverages

Chemicals

Medical equipment/instruments

Pharmaceuticals

Safety and sanitary products

Telecommunications

Microelectronics/semi-conductor

Agriculture/farms

Paper products

4. Essential retail including:

Grocery stores including all food and beverage stores

Pharmacies

Convenience stores

Farmer’s markets

Gas stations

Restaurants/bars (but only for take-out/delivery)

Hardware and building material stores

5. Essential services including:

Trash and recycling collection, processing and disposal

Mail and shipping services

Laundromats/dry cleaning

Building cleaning and maintenance

Child care services

Auto repair

Warehouse/distribution and fulfillment

Funeral homes, crematoriums and cemeteries

Storage for essential businesses

Animal shelters or animal care or management

6. News media

7. Financial Institutions including:

Banks

Insurance

Payroll

Accounting

8. Providers of basic necessities to economically disadvantaged populations including:

Homeless shelters and congregate care facilities

Food banks

Human services providers whose function includes the direct care of patients in state-licensed or funded voluntary programs; the care, protection, custody and oversight of individuals both in the community and in state-licensed residential facilities; those operating community shelters and other critical human services agencies providing direct care or support

9. Construction including:

Skilled trades such as electricians, plumbers

Other related construction firms and professionals for essential infrastructure or for emergency repair and safety purposes

10. Defense:

Defense and national security-related operations supporting the U.S. Government or a contractor to the US government

11. Essential services necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operations of residences or other essential businesses including:

Law enforcement

Fire prevention and response

Building code enforcement

Security

Emergency management and response

Building cleaners or janitors

General maintenance whether employed by the entity directly or a vendor

Automotive repair

Disinfection

12. Vendors that provide essential services or products, including logistics and technology support, child care and services needed to ensure the continuing operation of government agencies and provide for the health, safety and welfare of the public including:

Logistics

Technology support

Child care programs and services

Government owned or leased buildings

Essential government services

When asked about more specific services at a press conference Friday morning, Cuomo said his office will release updates as they come up with more guidelines.

As of Friday, there are 2,950 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York, bringing the state total to 7,102.

Of the 7,102 confirmed cases, 1,255 of the those affected have required hospitalization — about 18%. There have been 35 deaths in the state.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.