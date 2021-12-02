West Herr acquires Henderson Ford in Webster for auto group’s 31st location

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — West Herr Automotive Group has acquired Henderson Ford in Webster, and is officially open for business under the new brand.

The business, located at 810 Ridge Road in Webster, succeeds Henderson Ford which has been in operation since 2003. This acquisition marks the 31st location for the West Herr Automotive Group, and the fourth Ford location.

Business officials say the location will have 60 employees and is projected to sell a combined total of 1,800 new and used vehicles each year.

With this acquisition, West Herr now operates eight different dealerships in the Rochester market.

“We are proud to acquire Henderson Ford of Webster, and we look forward to carrying on the quality sales and service experience that Randy and his team provided to the community for many years,” said Scott Bieler, President & CEO of the West Herr Automotive Group. “In bringing to the dealership our additional management talent and technology, dramatically larger new and used inventory, we feel we can grow the dealership and serve Webster and the surrounding communities on the foundation that Randy Henderson built.”

“It’s been a pleasure working with Scott Bieler and his very talented team at West Herr,” said Randy Henderson, President of Henderson Ford. “Out of the many dealers that expressed an interest in our business, West Herr came forward as the right fit for our staff and family with great values and integrity, and I believe will bring additional growth into the Webster and surrounding communities as well as opportunities for our staff. I am very happy to have them as the new Ford Dealer in this market and pray God’s blessings upon them all!”

West Herr was founded in 1950 as a single Ford dealership in Hamburg, New York and has since grown into the largest automotive group in New York state, company officials say.