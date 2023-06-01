ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the largest Wegmans stores, located in Natick, Massachusetts, will be closing its doors later this summer, the company announced Thursday.

The exact date of closure is to be determined. Store employees were notified, and ensured their positions with company are secure. Employees are being offered positions at other area Wegmans, the company says.

“Making these decisions is never easy. However, we do it for the long-term benefit of our people, our customers, and our communities,” Human Resources Director of the Wegmans North England division Brien MacKendrick said. “Unfortunately, with this non-traditional location we are unable to attract enough customers for our business model to work.”

Wegmans says they chose Natick as an ideal location for a store back in 2009 but couldn’t find a site that met what they were looking for until the Natick Mall location became available.

The store opened in 2018 and was Wegmans’ first multi-level store within a major mall.

The Natick store was one of Wegmans’ largest locations at 134,000 square feet. Wegmans has five additional stores in the Greater-Boston area, and approximately 2,700 employees. The company says they do not have plans to close any other stores.