ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans Food Markets was ranked No. 3 on this year’s Best Companies to Work For List, according to Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For List, and Wegmans has been included on the list for each of the 25 years.

Officials say The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For award is based on an analysis of survey responses from more than 4.5 million current U.S. employees. Employees answered 60 employee experience questions on topics including trust, respect, fairness, and camaraderie. The ranking accounted for the experiences of employees across all demographics.

“Our philosophy has always been to take care of our people, so they can take care of our customers,” said Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets. “It is extremely inspiring how our employees rise to every occasion to help others, beginning with each other. We believe this caring culture is what has earned us a spot on this list for the past 25 years and we could not be more grateful. We celebrate this award and honor with our entire family of 50,000!”

“Best Companies’ leadership has never been more necessary,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “As workers struggle with the Great Resignation, burnout and covid disruptions, these exceptional companies offer workplace experiences as strong as prior to the pandemic. These companies get that ‘place’ is wherever their employees are sitting or standing, and they are committed to make that place equitable, safe and productive. Their commitment to genuinely care for their people through trust, inclusion, purpose and meaningful flexibility for life circumstances goes beyond surface-level perks and is a model for the market to follow.”

To see the full list of the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, click here.