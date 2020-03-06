Wegmans limiting the purchase of some household items due to high demand

The Dow over the past five days: up 1,293, down 786, up 1,173, down 967. The Dow tumbled 800 points at the opening bell Friday. The VIX, an index known as Wall Street's fear barometer, is hovering at levels not seen since banks began to fall during the financial crisis. The uncertainty and potential economic damage from the coronavirus deepened this week. Sectors that cater to almost any public activity ... movie theaters, business conference organizers, hotels, airlines and amusement parks have lost billions as stockholders flee to investments they perceive as safer, like U.S. Treasury notes, which now payout close to nothing. Following is a brief look at how things are changing in the economy and the workplace today as the outbreak widens.

HEADWINDS: Germany's biggest airline, Lufthansa, says it will cut up to 50% of its flights in the next few weeks, depending on how the virus outbreak develops. It said it had seen a drastic drop in reservations, with all regions now affected. Lufthansa, which also owns Swiss airlines and several smaller regional European carriers, operates over 83,000 flights a month. The airline earlier announced plans to cancel all flights to and from Israel for three weeks after Israeli authorities announced tough restrictions on travelers from several countries.