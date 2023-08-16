ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following its closure, a Wegmans store in Natick, Massachusetts will be auctioning off its items throughout the month of August.

The store, which closed earlier this summer, was one of the largest Wegmans stores. Now, the store is auctioning off over 200 items such as pizza ovens, waste compactors, dollies, and various work and prep tables.

The auction is available online on Restaurant Equipment Bid and is open until August 29, 2023. Those who win any of the bids are responsible for picking their items up from the location.

Each of the items has a starting bid of $1. The winners of each bid may pick up their items from Tuesday, September 12 through Thursday, September 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

More information can be found on the auction page by clicking here.