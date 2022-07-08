ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans Food Markets announced they are hosting a hiring event on Tuesday, July 12 at the Wegmans on Monroe Avenue.

Wegmans officials said they are seeking to fill nearly 250 positions, both part-time and full-time, across 21 stores throughout the Rochester area, such as various level cooks, food service workers, pharmacy technicians, and management opportunities.

Hiring officials said applicants 18 and older should submit an online application ahead of the event and a member of the hiring team will contact applicants to schedule an interview. Officials added that applicants may be offered additional interview days if all times are filled on the day of the event.

Officials said training for the jobs will be provided and all interviews will be conducted in-person