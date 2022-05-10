ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans and the Buffalo Bills are teaming up to combat food insecurity in the community.

They are helping those with food allergies by donating allergen-friendly, gluten-free, and lactose-free items to Food-More Western New York and Foodlink in Rochester.

Customers at all Rochester and Buffalo Wegmans locations can purchase and donate foods from the stores, and drop them off in donation bins at the front.

Manager Christina Griffin says this initiative goes back to Wegmans’ core beliefs.

“We’re Wegmans,” she said. “Food is our love language. We’re always going to start with food in the pantry, filling the backpack, helping families who need necessary things like food. It’s something that’s just near and dear to our heart. We’ve been doing it for decades now and we’ll continue to do it for sure. “

Griffin says knowing where these items are located in the store can sometimes be difficult so bringing them to the donation center will allow easy access.