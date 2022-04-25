LAKE GROVE, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans is coming to Long Island.

According to a company press release, the grocery chain will open its first store on Long Island in Lage Grove, New York. The 100,000-square-foot store will be located in the DSW Plaza at the corner of Middle County Road and Moriches.

Wegmans says it has entered into an agreement to purchase 8.5 acres of the existing 28-acre plaza while Prestige Properties and Development will continue to own and operate the remainder of the plaza.

A timeline for construction and opening has not yet been determined.

Originating in Rochester, New York in 1916, Wegmans now operates more than 100 stores in seven states with more than 50,000 employees. The company has already announced plans for additional stores in Virginia, Delaware, and Manhattan for the next two years.