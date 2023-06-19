ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After 12 years, the Guida’s Pizzeria in Webster closed its doors on Saturday.

According to their website, a new Guida’s Pizzeria will open in the Village of Webster in mid-July.

Formerly located on Ridge Road, the Webster location neighbored Hegedorn’s Market, with an entrance also inside the store, who announced in March they will be closing their doors at the end of June.

Hegedorn’s told News 8 their final day of full operation will be this Sunday, June 25. Following they date, they will remain partially open to sell groceries at a discounted rate until June 29.

On June 30, Hegedorn’s says they will be donating the rest of the grocery items to Foodlink.