ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will be offering insights on the bills that have already passed to give federal aid to the Rochester area.

In the virtual meeting with Schumer and the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, Schumer plans to give the Rochester area business owners a sense of what is to come out of Washington in support of businesses and the Rochester community.