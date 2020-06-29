1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

WarnerMedia puts ‘for sale’ sign on CNN Center in Atlanta

by: DAVID BAUDER, Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — WarnerMedia said Monday it will sell the iconic CNN Center in downtown Atlanta, but that it doesn’t mean the network will abandon the city.

The network will consolidate its Atlanta workforce in a series of offices across town, the same office campus where CNN was first located upon its founding by Ted Turner in the early 1980s.

“Downtown Atlanta has seen great investment and is quickly becoming an entertainment destination,” Pascal Desroches, chief financial officer at WarnerMedia, said in a memo to staff. “The CNN Center is of great value to a third party that specializes in such developments.”

The CNN Center has been a mix of offices and retail space.

The exit of CNN employees will be a gradual process. The company said it plans to lease the CNN Center offices for five years as its move to the so-called Techwood campus is completed.

The sale had been under consideration for some time but was put on hold pending the company’s merger with AT&T, the company said.

Some of CNN’s television operations, including the network’s prime-time schedule, are produced from the company’s new offices in New York’s Hudson Yards development. But the network’s daytime programs, as well as CNN’s worldwide network, are produced out of Atlanta.

In his memo, Desroches stressed that the move should in no way suggest that WarnerMedia is less committed to Atlanta, noting renovations have already taken place in the Techwood offices.

“We feel the long-term benefit of being in one location will be a more collaborative workforce,” he wrote.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

