CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WROC) — Clifton Springs restaurant Warfield’s is set to receive some special recognition.

They’ll be featured on the TV show ‘America’s Best Restaurants’ this summer. The episode will feature popular dishes like the Reuben melt and the lobster roll, as well as the restaurant’s role in the community.

Warfield’s hosts numerous events and dinners to support local organizations such as the local library, the Fire Department, and the YMCA.

‘America’s Best Restaurants’ will begin filming on June 6, and the premiere will be announced on their Facebook page, as well as the group’s website.