Walmart to begin temperature checks, make masks and glove available for employees in U.S. stores

BENTONVILLE, AR (WBTW) — Walmart says they will begin temperature checks and making masks and gloves available for employees in stores in the United States.

Walmart made the announcement in a Twitter post Tuesday morning, saying “to better serve our customers and promote a safe and healthy workplace for our associates, we are taking the following actions in our U.S.-based stores, clubs and supply chain locations over the next few weeks:

  • taking the temperatures of our associates as they report to work, as well as asking them some basic health screening questions
  • making masks and gloves available, as supplies permit, for associates who want to wear them
  • continuing to take steps to promote social distancing”

“This week we are also sharing a new framework with associates regarding healthy behaviors at work,” Walmart’s corporate website says. “We’re asking them to remember three numbers: 6, 20 and 100.

  • 6 feet is the amount of space people should keep from others, when possible, to maintain social distancing.
  • 20 seconds is the amount of time people should take to wash their hands with soap and water.
  • And 100 is the temperature that someone should stay home with.”

