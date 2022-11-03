ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Vuzix, an augmented reality smart glasses company, is expanding its operation in West Henrietta, Empire State Development (ESD) announced on Thursday.

This project will be add 40,000 square-feet of space adjacent to their current Hendrix Road location and is expected to create nearly 70 jobs over the next four years, with 94 jobs being retained.

Vuzix products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer a portable viewing experience.

ESD is providing up to $1 million through the Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit Program in exchange for performance-based job creation commitments. Monroe County, the Town of Henrietta, RG&E and Greater Rochester Enterprise are also assisting the company with the project. The total project cost has been placed at a little over $21 million.

“New York State, and the Finger Lakes region in particular, are home to some of the most talent-rich tech companies in the world,” Empire State Development President and CEO and Commissioner, Hope Knight, said. “By supporting visionary businesses like Vuzix that are committed to growing next-generation technologies in the state, we are bolstering the economy, creating good-paying jobs, and generating even more opportunities to move the Finger Lakes forward.”