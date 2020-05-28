Live Now
Von Maur at Eastview Mall plans to reopen Monday

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

VICTOR N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from Von Maur say the Eastview Mall store is preparing to reopen on Monday, June 1.

This announcement comes before any official confirmation that the Rochester and Finger Lakes region has reached phase two of New York state’s reopening guidelines. Phase two would include retail stores like Von Maur.

Despite that, store officials say they are moving forward, and will be operating at a reduced schedule of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

According to a press release Thursday:

“Customers will notice several changes that strictly follow guidelines established by the CDC. Those measures include daily employee health screenings, social distancing, contactless payment, curbside service options, and strict sanitizing and cleaning procedures in common areas and after each customer transaction. Any state-specific guidelines will be adhered to as well.

Customers are encouraged to refer to our website for more detailed information as it relates to temporary measures we have in place to ensure the safety of customers and employees. These measures will remain in place for the foreseeable future.”

According to the governor’s office, the phases of reopening are as follows:

  • Phase one — Construction, manufacturing and wholesale supply chain, retail (with curbside pickup), agriculture, forestry, and fishing.
  • Phase two — Professional services, finances and insurance, retail, administrative support, real estate/rental leasing
  • Phase three — Restaurants/food services, and hotels/accommodations
  • Phase four — Arts/entertainment/recreation, and education

