Verizon files lawsuit against City of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Telecommunications company Verizon Wireless has filed a lawsuit against the City of Rochester.

The lawsuit revolves around Verizon’s plan to roll out their 5G network. Verizon’s lawsuit claims Rochester’s updated city code limits their network’s capacity.

The lawsuit says the city’s ordinance violates federal law, specifically regarding wireless network infrastructure, saying in part:

“The Code violates Section 253 (see full lawsuit below) by, among other things, imposing upon wireless providers non-cost-based fees on the deployment and maintenance of Small Wireless Facilities and wireline facilities connecting Small Wireless Facilities with network equipment that are deployed underground or aerially in the public rights-of-way, into an operational network.“

Verizon’s aim with this lawsuit is to prohibit the city from enforcing certain provisions of their code. Part of the city’s code includes imposing registration and installation fees, for both “aerial” and “underground” installations. Verizon argues these fees violate The Communications Act.

According to the lawsuit, 5G networks are up to 100 times faster than 4G networks and have very low latency (transmission delay), which permits the offering of a wide range of “innovative services.” Wireless providers are projected to invest $275 billion over the next decade in next-generation wireless infrastructure deployments, which is estimated to generate three million new jobs and boost the nation’s GDP by half a trillion dollars, according to Verizon’s lawsuit.

The lawsuit also says “The Communications Act ‘makes clear Congress’s commitment to a competitive telecommunications marketplace unhindered by unnecessary regulations’, explicitly directing the FCC to ‘promote competition and reduce regulation in order to secure lower prices and higher quality services for American telecommunications consumers and encourage the rapid deployment of new telecommunications technologies.'”

City of Rochester officials did not immediately return a request for comment.

