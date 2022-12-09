ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you want your packages and mail to arrive on time for the holidays, the United States Postal Service advises you to send them out as soon as possible.

As the holiday rush comes, people are in a hurry to get their packages shipped out whether it’s to family, friends, and loved ones or for themselves. USPS Communications Specialist Mark Lawrence says this year the postal service came prepared.

“Since 2021, we’ve installed 249 additional package sorting machines across the country. This year alone we installed 137 of those. With those increased package sorters that we now have we increased our capacity to fifty-three million to sixty million packages a day,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence said if you’re waiting on that one last special gift to arrive or you’re just running late on time because you’re busy, there are recommended dates to send your mail out before it could become delayed.

“December 17 is the last recommended day to ship something through the postal service via retail grounds. Also, December 17 is the last day we recommend that our customers mail out their letters, reading cards, and so forth along with their first class packages weighing up to 15.99 ounces just less than a pound,” he said.

He adds that Priority Mail needs to be mailed by Dec. 19, and Priority Mail Express will need to be sent out no later than December 23rd.

Additionally, while you are waiting for your mail to arrive he asks that you keep the mail carrier in mind. In case of snow, he says for their safety make sure to shovel your steps, salt those sidewalks and walkways when possible and get rid of ice overhead if possible.

Finally, he kindly suggests that dog owners keep a watchful eye over their pets or keep them in a separate room while their mail is being delivered.