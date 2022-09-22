ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The United States Postal Service is hosting a hiring event in Rochester Friday to bring in mail handler assistants, and city carrier assistants for the upcoming holidays.

The average pay for mail handler employees with USPS ranges between $17 and $18.

Those interested are asked to arrive at USPS’ Rochester processing and distribution center on 1335 Jefferson Road for in-person applications from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Applications are also available online through this link. Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation.