USPS hiring hundreds in Rochester for the holidays

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The United States Postal Service is looking to hire more than 400 holiday clerk assistants, mail handler assistants, and city carrier assistants this month.

Pay starts at $16.87/hour for mail handler assistants, $18.69/hour for holiday clerk assistants, and $18.51/hour for city carrier assistants.

USPS has scheduled two hiring events in September to help fill open positions. They run from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16 and Thursday, Sept. 23. at the post office and distribution center at 1335 Jefferson Road.

Applications are also available online through this link. Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation.