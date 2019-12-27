US stocks open higher, march further into record territory

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as investors look to push the major indexes further into record territory.
Consumer and technology stocks led the early gainers. Apple rose 1.1%.
The Nasdaq rose 0.2% to 9,039 a day after crossing 9,000 for the first time. The S&P 500 gained 0.2% to 3,245 and could be on track for its biggest annual gain since 1997.
The benchmark index has risen more than 3% so far in December, buoyed by a truce in the U.S.-China trade war and positive signs for the economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 69 points, or 0.2%, to 28,690.