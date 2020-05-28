US mortgage rates fall; 30-year loan at all-time low 3.15%

Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

US mortgage rates fall; 30-year loan at all-time low 3.15%

Business
Posted: / Updated:

This May 22, 2020 photo shows a sold sign in front of a house in Brighton, N.Y. On Thursday, May 28, long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week as the key 30-year home loan marked an all-time low for the third time in the last few months since the coronavirus outbreak took hold. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports that the average rate on the 30-year loan tumbled to 3.15% from 3.24% last week. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week as the key 30-year home loan marked an all-time low for the third time in the last few months since the coronavirus outbreak took hold.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year loan tumbled to 3.15% from 3.24% last week. It was the lowest level since since Freddie started tracking rates in 1971. A year ago, the rate stoo at 3.99%.

The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage declined to 2.62% from 2.70% last week.

Spurred by the fall in borrowing rates, demand for home purchases by prospective buyers has rebounded from a decline of 35% in mid-April to an 8% increase as of last week, Freddie economists noted.

April saw a record collapse in Americans signing contracts to buy homes, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday, reflecting the economic damage from the virus that shut down wide swaths of business and social life.Pending home sales plunged 21.8% from March, the largest decline registered in data going back to 2001. The normally busy spring homebuying season has been upended. At the same time, home prices have been rising.

Bleak economic data, meanwhile, continues to pour in. A government report Thursday showed that the U.S. economy shrankat an even faster pace in the first three months of the year than initially estimated. Economists expect a far worse outcome in the current April-June quarter.

The government also reported that 41 million Americans have applied forunemployment benefits since the outbreak intensified in March, though not all are still unemployed. An estimated 2.1 million filed for benefits last week despite the gradual reopening of businesses around the country.

In a glimmer of hope, the overall number of people currently drawing jobless benefits fell for the first time since the crisis began, from 25 million to 21 million, suggesting that some companies are starting to rehire.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss