US home prices rose at 3.1% annually in January

Breaking News
9th COVID-19 death in Monroe County, 300 confirmed cases
Live Now
White House coronavirus task force’s Tuesday briefing, key updates on social distancing guidelines
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Coronavirus Resources

County by County COVID-19 Counter

Open For Business

Coronavirus: Facts First

Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

US home prices rose at 3.1% annually in January

Business

by: JOSH BOAK, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP) — U.S. home price growth was showing signs of acceleration in January, a sign of the solid demand that existed before the coronavirus outbreak caused millions of job losses and tossed the U.S. economy into a likely recession.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 3..1% in January from a year ago, up from a 2.8% annual gain in December, according to a Tuesday report. Lower mortgage rates and solid job gains had been fueling interest from would-be homebuyers, but the housing market is now in a moment of tumult as the virus-induced downturn has led to fears of missed mortgage payments.

Phoenix posted the strongest annual price growth at 6.9%, followed by Seattle and Tampa at 5.1%.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss