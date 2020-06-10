1  of  74
May consumer prices fall 0.1%, the third consecutive month

by: PAUL WISEMAN, Associated Press

FILE – In this Nov. 27, 2019, file photo people shop for food the day before the Thanksgiving holiday at a Walmart Supercenter in Las Vegas. U.S. consumer prices increased slightly last month, driven higher by more expensive food. The Labor Department said Wednesday, March 11, 2020, that the consumer price index ticked up 0.1% last month, matching its January increase. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer prices dropped in May for the third straight month as the coronavirus pandemic pushed the American economy into a recession.

The Labor Department said Wednesday that its consumer price index fell 0.1% last month after tumbling 0.8% in April and 0.4% in March. Excluding food and energy prices, which bounce around from month to month, so-called core inflation fell 0.1%, tumbling for the third consecutive month for the first time ever.

The pandemic and the quarantines meant to contain it pushed the U.S. economy into a severe recession in February, ending a record-breaking expansion that began in June 2009, a panel of economists declared Monday. Weaker demand from customers pushes prices down.

Over the past year, consumer prices are up 0.1% and core prices are up 1.2%.

Gasoline prices dropped 3.5% in May, their fifth straight decrease, and are down 33.8% over the past year.

Food prices rose 0.7% last month, and the price of housing rose 0.2%

The Federal Reserve seeks to keep inflation running at a 2% annual pace. To prevent the economy from imploding completely, the Fed has slashed the short-term interest rate it controls to zero and poured trillions of dollars into the financial system. It has signalled that it stands ready to do more but is not expected to take further action at its latest meeting, which ends today.

