Unter Biergarten in Rochester’s East End neighborhood to close in December

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Unter Biergarten, a Bavarian-themed bar and restaurant in Rochester’s East End neighborhood, will close for good in December.

The business posted on Instagram Tuesday that December 12 will be the final day for for service. The post read:

“Dear Rochester,

It’s been a honor to raise a stein with you over the past four years. We are so thankful for all of you that came to dine with us, drink with us, work for us, and make memories with us. We have made some amazing friends from this experience and we are forever grateful for that. The world has changed as we all know and the time has come where we are refocusing our efforts on new ventures.

December 12 we will be opening the Biergarten and celebrating one final time. Krampus will be here to help us ensure we are all have fun. We urge you all to please come down and prost us one final time! Thank you all so much for the memories.”

Unter Biergarten operated in the underground location previously occupied by Victoire Belgian Beer Bar on East Avenue. The owners recently teamed up with Fuego Coffee to help launch Matilda’s Coffeehouse in Rochester’s Neighborhood of the Arts, in the space previously occupied by Starry Nights Café.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.