ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — United Refining Company — to include Kwik Fill — has been awarded one of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers by Forbes for 2023.

The awards list was announced in mid-February, and is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc.

1000 employers have been awarded across 25 industry sectors. A release from United Refining Company says employers were evaluated based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family.

“On behalf of United Refining & Kwik Fill, we would like to thank our employees for their support and positive response to the Forbes survey. Your participation and feedback provided the opportunity to be awarded this title,” United Refining Company Chairman and CEO John Catsimatidis said. “We have always strived to put our employees first, as United Refining and Kwik Fill can only continue to grow and succeed through your efforts. We are committed to continuing to run our family-oriented company in an ethical manner, which provides fair pay, benefits, and opportunities to grow, in an organization that you can be proud to be a part of long term.”

United Refining Company is a refiner of crude oil founded in 1902 and located in Warren, Pennsylvania. Along with the refinery, United owns multiple terminals and over 400 retail locations throughout New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.