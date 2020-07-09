UK Treasury chief warns of depth of recession

1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

by: DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak visits the Worcester Bosch factory to promote the initiative, Plan for Jobs, in Worcester, England, Thursday July 9, 2020. (Phil Noble/Pool via AP)

LONDON (AP) — The U.K.’s Treasury chief acknowledged Thursday that the country faced unprecedented economic times, entering one of the most severe recessions it has ever seen as it emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

A day after revealing his spending plans to boost the economy in a mini-budget, Rishi Sunak sought to sell his ideas to the nation – particularly the expensive program to help furloughed employees to return to work after the government program now paying them expires.

Under this plan, the government will pay companies a 1,000-pound bonus for each employee they take back. But it could cost the Treasury as much as 9.4 billion pounds, and critics are wondering whether it makes sense.

Though he acknowledged he couldn’t save every job, Sunak told the BBC he was “throwing everything,’’ he could at stemming the losses.

“We are entering one of the most severe recessions this country has ever seen,’’ Sunak told the BBC. “That is of course going to have a significant impact on unemployment and on job losses. I am acting to try and mitigate as much of that as possible.’’

The gloomy prediction was underscored by the respected think tank, the Institute for Fiscal Studies, which questioned whether the billions of extra spending announced would be cost effective. The institute’s director, Paul Johnson, warned that a “reckoning, in the form of higher taxes” would have to come eventually.

“Even in a crisis we shouldn’t ignore the basics,” he said. “A lot, probably a majority, of the job retention bonus money will go in respect of jobs that would have been, indeed already have been, returned from furlough anyway.”

The country’s revenue and customs chief executive, Jim Harra, also raised concerns in a letter to Sunak, asking for a ministerial direction or a formal order to go ahead with the plan.

“The advice that we have both received highlights uncertainty around the value for money of this proposal,” he wrote.

The furlough program was one of several measures being tried by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government to ease unemployment as a result of the pandemic.

The government hopes employers will help get the country back on track during a severe downturn – in March and April alone, the U.K. economy shrank 25%. Many economists think unemployment could more than double to over 3 million this year, to levels last seen in the 1980s.

The cuts just kept coming Thursday. Department store chain John Lewis said it will permanently close eight of its stores, putting 1,300 workers at risk. Burger King UK warned of 1,600 jobs losses while Boots, the pharmacy chain, announced 4,000 cuts or 7% of its workforce, even though many of its shops stayed open during the lockdown.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

