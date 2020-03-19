Uber and Lyft continues during Coronavirus fear

1  of  79
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Church of Love Faith Ctr. Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Monroe Community Coll. Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Childfirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

Uber and Lyft continues during Coronavirus fear

Business

by: Ariel Salk

Posted: / Updated:

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — In the attempts to slow down the spread on the coronavirus, people have been asked to practice social distancing, but that might be hard if you are in a car especially if you are an Uber or Lyft driver.

Both driving services continue to be available making some drivers happy because without it they would be left without a paycheck.

“Many of us depend on this income,” said Doreen Loise, a driver for both Uber and Lyft.

She said that she is taking extra steps to protect herself and her passengers.

“I spray my car after every passenger with Lysol,” said Loise. “Whether or not Lysol will work to kill the virus I don’t know but it is a simple thing to do.”

She also prevents passengers from entering her vehicle if she believes that they are sick.

“If somebody is coughing really bad and they are getting in my car I will deny them a ride,” Loise said.

Both companies have said that they will financially support their drivers if they do contract COVID-19 or if a public health authority says to quarantine.

“The uncertainty caused by the coronavirus is being felt across the world. But we know it’s especially concerning for anyone who relies on our platform to make a living. That’s why we are providing financial assistance to anyone who drives or delivers with Uber and is diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed in individual quarantine by a public health authority. This assistance is now available worldwide,” said Uber Senior Vice President Andrew Macdonald on their website.

Lyft also posted on their website details about the financial support they would provide for their drivers.

“We will provide funds to affected drivers based on the rides they provided on the Lyft platform over the last four weeks,” stated on Lyft’s website.

Lyft also mentioned that they are putting a pause on hiring for now.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss