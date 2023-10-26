ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Mall at Greece Ridge is welcoming two new, locally owned stores, and anticipating the opening of another!

Showcase is now open near Entrance 6 of the mall. Wilmorite said the store is a buy, sell, and trade business model that features exclusive sneakers, as well as streetwear apparel.

Gold Star Jewelry, which sells gold pendants, charms, necklaces, and rings, is also open near Entrance 7.

The Mall at Greece Ridge is also anticipating the November opening of JD Sports. The global brand will be placed in between Macy’s and the Center Court. JD Sports offers footwear and other sports fashion apparel.