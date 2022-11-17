ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two local startup companies were among the winners of the Grow-NY Global Food and Agriculture Business Competition, Grow-NY officials announced Thursday.

Craft Cannery in Bergen, NY, and Sweat Pea Plant-Based Kitchen in Rochester were among seven other winners in the competition. According to Grow NY’s website, the competition attracts innovative agricultural startups around the world to compete for the chance to win $1 million.

Craft Cannery and Sweat Pea Plant-Based Kitchen, although not walking away with the $1 million grand prize, still walked away with prizes — Craft Cannery, a company that manufactures sauces, dressings, and marinades, won $500,000 and Sweat Pea, a kitchen that makes plant-centric meals, won $250,000.

The startup that won the $1 million reward was ProAgni, a business in Australia that makes feed for livestock that lowers methane emissions from the animals.

Each of the winners selected will get the opportunity to begin their business plans in New York.

“Grow-NY finalists and winners continue to surpass our expectations on all fronts, successfully leveraging the strengths of the region to scale their ventures, adding jobs, attracting investment, and reinforcing New York’s role as a global agrifood leader,” said Jenn Smith the program director of Grow-NY. “I offer my most enthusiastic congratulations to this year’s cohort.”

In total, 390 startups from around the world applied for the competition. 20 finalists received mentorship leading up to the competition.

More information about the winners, as well as a full list of the judges and mentors of the finalists, can be found on Grow-NY’s website.