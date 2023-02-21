ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Tuesday Morning store in Penfield is among the many locations that are closing throughout the United States, according to Tuesday Morning’s website.

According to the business’s website, the closing locations will be having a closing sale, with everything in their stores being on sale until they shut down.

The Penfield store, located in Panorama Plaza, was the only store located in the Greater Rochester Area.

This announcement comes after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced they have closed hundreds of their stores across the United States as the company considered filing for bankruptcy. Not only did they close the Victor and Henrietta locations, but also the company’s buybuy Baby store in Henrietta.