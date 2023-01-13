VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — In December a judge ruled that the town of Victor would not be able to condemn and repurpose the empty Lord & Taylor store at Eastview Mall. The Lord & Taylor filed for bankruptcy in August of 2020, and has been closed and vacant since February of 2021.

In the decision, the judge said that the town had not provided a substantial plan for the use of the space, an assessment the town of Victor and its supervisor, Jack Marren, agrees with.

Both the developer of the mall, Wilmorite, and the town are still looking to do something with the space.

“Keeping all sections of Eastview vibrant and open is our top priority,” said a Wilmorite spokesperson in a statement. “We will continue to partner with the Town of Victor to reopen the Lord & Taylor space.”

As of today, the 90,000-square-foot “anchor store” — not to mention its approximately 1,000 empty parking spots — remains unoccupied.

“They’ll generate anywhere from $25 million to a high end of $50 million, which one of the stores is currently doing today,” Marren said, referring to store like Von Maur, and Dick’s, the latter of which he says is hitting that $50 million mark.

That’s taxable sales revenue that is not coming to Victor, though property taxes are still being paid on the $4 million property. Marren says the town has been fine with some belt-tightening and says that other residential developments have helped ease that burden.

Marren says his main concern is that Victor has a vibrant mall, and does not want to exercise eminent domain — a process a municipality can use to take private property taking over a space — but rather to keep working with businesses in Victor and with Wilmorite.

But Marren still expresses frustration over all of the empty space that is not generating revenue and lies empty without a use.

“They were close to having when the town took action, they were close to having a tenant,” Marren said. “Well, okay, that was in 2021. We’re now in 2023. Where’s that tenant? So that’s my frustration.”

They filed with the court in November of 2021, and Marren agrees with the judge’s reasoning: the town of Victor did not have a substantial plan when they initially sought the space. He says that discussions with Wilmorite are progressing, and will be working with the victor town board to have a plan within 30 days.

“I also want folks to know that the town of victory has incurred no legal expenses for this entire process,” Marren said. “And that will continue (if) we get into ’round 2.'”